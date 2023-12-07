Search
On today’s podcast, I am filled with nihilistic despair about the state of the Republican race after last night’s probably final presidential primary debate, while Matt Continetti and Seth Mandel try to convince me not to curl up in a ball. Plus: College presidents and their hostage videos! Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

