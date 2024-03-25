Search
Today’s podcast considers the terrorist attack in Russia and what it means for the war in Ukraine—and what the chaos in Congress means for the war in Ukraine as well. Also, lesson #257 in what happens if you try to get a job in mainstream media when you’re on the right, and what the new Netflix show Three-Body Problem might tell us about our coming debt cliff. Give a listen.

