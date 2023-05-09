

Today’s podcast delves into the list of the Pulitzer-prize-winning journalism of 2022, announced yesterday, and notes that the list comes at a time when Americans are more disenchanted with the field than ever—and for good reason! Also, the border. And Abe Greenwald offers an out-of-left field “Commentary Recommends.” Give a listen.

