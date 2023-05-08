

The podcast descends into disagreement on the pomp and circumstance of King Charles’s coronation before rising in agreement in a group analysis of the absolutely horrendous poll for Joe Biden released Sunday. And then we discuss the subway chokehold and the liberal response. Give a listen.

