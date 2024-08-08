

Eli Lake joins us to take the temperature of the Tim Walz Era—are the stories about his service dangerous for him or dangerous for Republicans who want to use them? And what about Kamala Harris’s engagement at a rally with pro-Hamas protestors—did that go well for her or does it suggest trouble ahead? Give a listen.

