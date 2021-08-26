Search
Login

The whole crew is back together to discuss an inadvertently telling op-ed by Ezra Klein that defends the dishonorable behavior of the United States in the present moment by falsely characterizing the entire past twenty years and the purposes of the fight in Afghanistan, among other places. And we discuss whether liberals have entirely lost the thread of their connection to ordinary Americans. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied