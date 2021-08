Karol Markowicz joins us today to discuss the damning report on Andrew Cuomo’s behavior toward women, the meaning of the victory of the less radical candidate in an Ohio Democratic primary, and the Biden administration’s open embrace of unconstitutional lawlessness with its continuance of the rental moratorium. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.