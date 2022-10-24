Today’s podcast examines the devastatingly bad findings of the latest educational assessment of American schoolchildren—and how they show the need for a true reckoning on the costs of the COVID regimes put in place in March 2020 and then kept in place even as the scientific facts made it clear they were unnecessary and injurious. Give a listen.

