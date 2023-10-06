

Today’s podcast dives deeply into the change in Joe Biden’s attitude toward the border wall, noting a promise he made in August 2020 that his administration would not add “a foot of wall” to Trump’s barrier. Well, here we are, and many feet of wall are about to be added. What gives? Give a listen.

