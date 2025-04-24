

COMMENTARY contributing editor Bret Stephens joins us to discuss his New York Times column, “The Face-Plant President,” as we consider Donald Trump’s decline in the polls and the significant fact that it all seems to come from his own actions on matters no one seemed to have been looking for—like the tariffs. Give a listen.

