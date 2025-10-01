

So the federal government has “shut down,” which it really hasn’t, actually, and here we go again. Or will this really be a huge showdown, given that three Democrats have already voted against it and show they don’t want to play this game (another six and the shutdown ends). Also: what is this ludicrous “scoop” from human dreidel Barak Ravid about how Trump had to yell at Netanyahu to get Bibi to agree to a deal that gives Bibi everything he wants? Give a listen.

