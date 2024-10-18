

Eli Lake joins the podcast as we debate just how meaningful the killing of Yahya Sinwar by IDF troops is—is it a major turning point, a climactic event, one of the most important days of the 21st century, or something else? And what about the Biden administration’s response to it? Give a listen.

