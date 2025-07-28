

We have to restrain our rage on today’s podcast at the now-blanket assertions of a blood libel against Israel—that it is deliberately causing death by hunger in Gaza, conveniently everywhere simultaneous to Hamas tanking a cease-fire negotiation with Israel. The attacks on Israel’s immorality are themselves the true immorality. Give a listen.

