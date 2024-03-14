

James B. Meigs, our tech columnist, comes on to discuss the amazing rapidity with which a bipartisan coalition formed around the idea of forcing the Chinese-Communist company Bytedance to divest itself of TikTok. Who says the parties can’t work together? But why did they manage to work together so easily this time? Give a listen.

