

Settle in for a rollercoaster ride as the entire COMMENTARY crew considers the legal questions of the Trump verdict, its political implications for 2024, and the question of how America will view this matter in the context of (yes, we mean it) the legitimacy of the United States and its institutions. Plus, an Eli Lake song! Give a listen.

