

Settle in; This is a long one. We discuss the release of the hostages, Donald Trump’s extraordinary speech to the Knesset, the meaning of deterrence, the changing atmosphere in the Middle East, and the question of…providence. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.