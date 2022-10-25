Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon joins the podcast today to talk about the jaw-dropping letter from House progressives to Joe Biden on Ukraine and how this sudden attack from his left suggests nothing good about Democratic prospects two weeks hence. And a lot of other stuff. Give a listen.

