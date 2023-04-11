

Mark Halperin joins the podcast today to talk about the cascade of leaked intelligence documents online, what they say about the Biden administration’s policies, and how both the issue set facing the American people and the fact of Joe Biden’s decline may affect the 2024 election. Give a listen.

