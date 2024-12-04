

Today we examine the failed attempt to impose martial law in South Korea and the coming collapse of the French government and ask why it is so many American intellectuals continue to claim we are living through a constitutional crisis when…we’re really, really not. Also: trans surgeries before the Supreme Court, and the Defense Secretary kerfuffle continues. Give a listen.

