

Today’s podcast examines the horrible school shooting in Nashville and the steps that must be taken to protect institutions at risk of future assault. What is the connection between Nashville and the shock poll that reveals a decline in American attitudes on marriage, patriotism, churchgoing, and other essentials? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.