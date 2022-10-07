Today’s podcast begins with a recitation of 18—count ’em, 18—different news stories all from yesterday and all deserving of attention, beginning with Joe Biden musing about “armageddon,” which is maybe not what you want a president to be doing? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.