0109
Today’s podcast finds us all feeling gaslighted by the blizzard of weird and contradictory details coming out about the UFO incursions. We also discuss whether it’s now inevitable that Donald Trump will be indicted by the federal special prosecutor. And why aren’t soft-on-crime politicians facing consequences? Give a listen.
