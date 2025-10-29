

Today’s podcast takes up a story you may not yet know about because the media aren’t reporting on it: A blockbuster report from the House detailing the ways in which Joe Biden in 2024 and 2025 was not actually performing his presidential duties and his aides were. Also: since when is Hamas breaking a ceasefire supposed to be reported out as Israel breaking a ceasefire? Since now. Give a listen.

