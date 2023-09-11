Search
Login


Today’s podcast notes the remarkable confluence of two events. First, an appeals court finding that the Biden administration staged what a lower court judge called the worst assault by our government on First Amendment rights in this nation’s history. And second, the decision by a Democratic governor to declare an emergency power suspending the Second Amendment in her state for 30 days. This is not good. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied