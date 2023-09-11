

Today’s podcast notes the remarkable confluence of two events. First, an appeals court finding that the Biden administration staged what a lower court judge called the worst assault by our government on First Amendment rights in this nation’s history. And second, the decision by a Democratic governor to declare an emergency power suspending the Second Amendment in her state for 30 days. This is not good. Give a listen.

