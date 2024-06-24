Search
Login


A violent confrontation in West L.A. between Jews attempting to attend an event at a synagogue and Hamas supporters seemingly under the protection of the LAPD comes two days after a Jewish family is beset and beat up during a lower-school end-of-year celebration by another family shouting “Free Palestine”—and a day after Rep. Jamaal Bowman screams “you’re gonna know who the F we are” at the likelihood of his primary defeat on Tuesday. The threats aren’t just threats any longer, and American Jews are going to have to step up. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied