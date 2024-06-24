

A violent confrontation in West L.A. between Jews attempting to attend an event at a synagogue and Hamas supporters seemingly under the protection of the LAPD comes two days after a Jewish family is beset and beat up during a lower-school end-of-year celebration by another family shouting “Free Palestine”—and a day after Rep. Jamaal Bowman screams “you’re gonna know who the F we are” at the likelihood of his primary defeat on Tuesday. The threats aren’t just threats any longer, and American Jews are going to have to step up. Give a listen.

