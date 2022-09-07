Today’s podcast takes up the leak about a highly sensitive document found in the Mar-a-Lago search and the Washington Post’s characterization of it. Then we go after Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters with a rhetorical two-by-four. Give a listen.

