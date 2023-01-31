Mark Halperin of Wide World of News joins us today to discuss his must-read newsletter, the probabilities of both Trump and Biden being the 2024 nominees, what the change in White House chiefs of staff might portend, Kamala Harris’s trials, and whether Ron DeSantis is overvalued. Give a listen.

