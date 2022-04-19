Adam White, legal guru, joins the podcast today to discuss the stunning decision of a Florida district judge to end the Biden administration’s mask mandate. Were the grounds sufficient? What will the political fallout be? And why is New York City maintaining the mandate with 87 percent of its residents vaccinated? Then we talk about the administration throwing environmentalists under the bus. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.