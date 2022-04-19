Search
Login

Adam White, legal guru, joins the podcast today to discuss the stunning decision of a Florida district judge to end the Biden administration’s mask mandate. Were the grounds sufficient? What will the political fallout be? And why is New York City maintaining the mandate with 87 percent of its residents vaccinated? Then we talk about the administration throwing environmentalists under the bus. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.

commentary podcast
John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied