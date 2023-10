Josh Kraushaar of Jewish Insider joins the podcast today to survey the wreckage of the House Republicans in the wake of the defenestration of the Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and the triumph of his adversary, Matt Gaetz. Give a listen.

