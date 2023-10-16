

Today’s podcast raises the question: Are we dwelling too much on the trauma being suffered in the wake of the Hamas slaughters and on the humanitarian-crisis nature of war in general rather than stiffening our resolve and readying ourselves for a long and necessary conflict? Give a listen.

