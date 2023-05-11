

Today’s podcast reviews Donald Trump’s performance at the CNN Republican Town Hall in New Hampshire—and not only his, but the hysterical Twitter reaction to it and the waves of liberal hostility generated against CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for somehow not preventing Trump from being effective. And what’s this about the Biden family earning millions and hiding it? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.