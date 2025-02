How does the president’s appearance at the Super Bowl connect to his aggressive moves against the federal government’s overspending? It does in ways you wouldn’t expect, and we try to explain. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.