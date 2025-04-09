

The 104 percent tariff on China is kicking off a very risky conflict with the People’s Republic with potential geopolitical and military ramifications. Is it possible that, without even entirely understanding it, Donald Trump is sticking it to the Chinese over Covid? Give a listen.

