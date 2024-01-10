

Today’s podcast goes through some of Trump’s legal shenanigans—and the apparent shenanigans of his Atlanta prosecutor, Fani Willis—and offers a new interpretation of his life and history. Clue: It’s like Damn Yankees. Also, the first Commentary DisRecommends! Give a listen.

