Today’s podcast asks: Are Trump officials finding it necessary to echo the boss’s “Ukraine started the war” in the same way Trump officials in the first month of the first administration were forced to say his inaugural crowd size was the biggest in history? And is Elon Musk off the chain? Give a listen.

CopyCopied