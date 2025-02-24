

Today’s podcast asks: Are Trump officials finding it necessary to echo the boss’s “Ukraine started the war” in the same way Trump officials in the first month of the first administration were forced to say his inaugural crowd size was the biggest in history? And is Elon Musk off the chain? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.