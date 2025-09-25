

We’re back from Rosh Hashanah to sing the glories of Donald Trump’s controversial United Nations speech, which is only controversial because he isn’t saying what the elites want him to say. And we try to make sense out of what seems like a huge shift on Trump’s part in the direction of supporting Ukraine. Give a listen.

