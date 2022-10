Today’s podcast takes up the latest hit on Donald Trump—someone’s moving boxes around? Really? And the latest on the FBI’s behavior toward Trump. And the latest on the January 6th hearings. And the latest on inflation. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.