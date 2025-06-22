On October 7, 2023, an Iranian client called Hamas invaded Israel, killed 1,200 people, injured 3,500 more, and took 251 hostages. On October 8, 2023, an Iranian front group called Hezbollah began firing rockets at Northern Israel on Iran’s direction. On October 19, 2023, an Iranian proxy called the Houthis fired three drones at Israel. In April 2024, Iran launched 300 drones and other projectiles at Israel in the first direct attack from Persia in the Jewish state’s 77-year history. On October 1, 2024, Iran launched 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Iran’s determination to inflict the worst kinds of injury—both psychic and physical—on the nation it has dubbed the “little Satan” has been relentless. Why these were the moments the mullahs chose to move and move hard we’ll learn as time goes on. Could have been that the weakness of the Biden administration (pulling out of Afghanistan and failing to provide Ukraine with the means to beat the Russians) suggested Iran had an unparalleled opportunity to strike a country they viewed as a puppet vassal state of the “Great Satan” and could not afford to pass it up. Could have been the image of an Israel divided against itself with nine months of gigantic weekly protests against the duly elected government there. Could have been internal needs. Whatever explains it, it happened. October 7 and its aftermath is Iran’s war. The purpose was to reverse what seemed like an inexorable march to a new Middle East in which Arab countries were seeking friendlier relations with the Jewish state. Iran wanted to make Israel suffer, and look like a loser, and separate it not only from potentially new friends but from old friends as well.

Then something else happened—a change in the United States. Biden stepped down as Democratic nominee, the bungling Kamala Harris stepped in, and Donald Trump won an easy election. Iran had much to fear from Trump. It had sought to assassinate him and one of his national security advisers. Trump had said repeatedly he would not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon and that he stood with Israel. On the other hand, Trump also said he didn’t start wars, he ended wars—and showed he was willing to twist an American ally like Ukraine into a pretzel to show he could do just that.

Also, even though he had been president before, Iran needed to test this newly returned leader’s resolve. So it did not seek to lower the temperature with the United States by, say, insisting that Hamas return the hostages, or getting the Houthis to stand down with their drone attacks. Instead, the Houthis intensified. Meanwhile, the Iranian drive toward a nuke intensified as well. And Trump’s response to these tests was unclear. He supported Israel, he told Iran and Hamas to stop, and he kept saying “no nuke.” On the other, he seemed determined to find a negotiated end to hostilities and deployed his friend Steve Witkoff to negotiate.

Trump gave Iran a chance to stand down and stand back. And another. And another. He had only a single non-negotiable point on his term sheet—Iran giving up all ability to enrich uranium to make a bomb. But it turned out this was something the Iranian regime could never accept, perhaps because going nuclear had become the key to its holding on to power. Again, we’ll find out sometime. Iran tested him, and Trump was so desirous of avoiding a direct confrontation that he was willing to overlook the provocations to prevent or forestall major military hostilities between Israel and Iran to “get a deal.”

There was no deal. Trump couldn’t get one. And so he went all-in with Israel. He struck Iran with weaponry never before used, the most powerful and yet the most precise non-nuclear bombs ever constructed. After 10 days of war from Israel did astonishing pinpoint damage in activating an attack inside Iran that was literally 20 years in the making came a single night of American mega-assault. In his short and pungent no-nonsense remarks last night, the president made clear he was willing to be one-and-done if Iran would come to the table and accept terms that would bring this barbarous 20-month jihad to a close. But, he said, he is willing to continue to rain down justice upon Iran if it persists—through a continued series of attacks that would be far easier to plan and execute for the United States than the one our amazing armed forces succeeded at upon this summer solstice.

It’s a dangerous moment; the Iranian regime has terrorist assets we might not know about and work to hurt us and the Israelis still more. On the other hand, Iran is a thousand times weaker today than it was just 11 days ago, and so many of its strategic assets and strategic thinkers have been destroyed in that time it’s not clear what capability the regime still might possess. So vigilance is called for, and we shouldn’t celebrate just yet, but neither should we panic.

It turns out that in the case of the Middle East what Trump said about himself is true. He said he doesn’t start wars. Trump said he ends wars. And what happened last night was Trump ending this evil war of Iran’s, either right now or after more pain causes the mullahs to cry uncle. For Israel didn’t start this war either. It was launched, by Iran and its catamites, on October 7.

As I write, it’s only a few hours since the U.S. strike. Its impact is potentially so enormous, and so world-historic, we needn’t rush into interpreting its larger meaning. But consider the words he spoke in concluding his short speech to the nation: “I want to just thank everybody. And, in particular, God. I want to just say, we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel and God bless America.”

Trump has said since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., that he believes God spared him for a reason.

And now, so do I.

This was—is—the reason.