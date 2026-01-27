

The president’s decision to try and get himself out of the Minneapolis mess offers us a chance to assess just how much trouble he’s in, and who’s responsible for the trouble—is it his advisers, is it the media-Democratic complex, or is it Trump alone? Give a listen.

