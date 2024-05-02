

Donald Trump is solidifying his case against Joe Biden, and it’s eerily similar to Joe Biden’s case against Donald Trump in 2020—there’s chaos everywhere and the president is responsible. Polling suggests Trump has the better of the argument, especially since Democrats are split even on as basic an issue as opposing anti-Semitism. Give a listen.

