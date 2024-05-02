Search
Donald Trump is solidifying his case against Joe Biden, and it’s eerily similar to Joe Biden’s case against Donald Trump in 2020—there’s chaos everywhere and the president is responsible. Polling suggests Trump has the better of the argument, especially since Democrats are split even on as basic an issue as opposing anti-Semitism. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

