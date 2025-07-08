

Today we discuss the president’s dinner with Bibi Netanyahu and the clear bond between the two—and Trump’s consistent support for Israel over his two terms. And we relate it to the surprising turn on Ukraine, with Trump now saying he will send weapons there and disavowing his own administration’s withholding of arms. Give a listen.

