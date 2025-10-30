

Donald Trump and Chinese premier Xi decided to back off their big fight and make concessions to each other for a year rather than end up in a full-scale trade war. The question: Did this aggressive move by Trump serve any real purpose? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.