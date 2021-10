Today’s podcast takes up Donald Trump’s statement that Republican voters will not turn out to vote unless the 2020 vote is somehow resolved in his favor. What does this portend? Will the results in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections suggest a different future? And what about all this “national divorce” stuff? Give a listen.

