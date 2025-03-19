

With Trump and Putin negotiating with each other in an attempt to force a resolution onto Ukraine, the question arises: How do former American agreements bind (or not bind) Trump or any new president? And what can be said of the traditions of American politics Trump seeks to up-end or destroy? Give a listen.

