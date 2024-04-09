

Did Donald Trump help or hurt his chances in November with his statement yesterday that he did not want federal action on abortion? Did Joe Biden help or hurt his chances in November by announcing a new effort to pay off student-loan debt? Did Wolodymyr Zelensky help or hurt his nation’s future by saying Ukraine would lose the war if the American aid package stalled in the House didn’t pass? Did Bibi Netanyahu help or hurt his nation by acceding to Joe Biden’s demands over the weekend and then declaring there is a date certain for the invasion of Rafah? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.