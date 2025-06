Eli Lake joins the podcast today to consider the president’s reaction to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire he had announced only hours earlier and why he leaned on Israel to respond very lightly. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.