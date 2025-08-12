

New evidence that New York City’s Jews are refusing to conform with liberal propaganda and still disfavor Zohran Mamdani’s candidacy by a margin of 4-1 is discussed before we get to the president’s decision to use a 1974 law to take over the administration of criminal justice in the District of Columbia—and what the freakout about it says. Also: Should you be allowed to see a movie made by Roman Polanski? Give a listen.

