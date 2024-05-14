

Is the Trump trial about crimes he supposedly committed or just simply a litany of ways in which the former and maybe future president just seems to be a rotten guy? And what are we to make of the new connections between American wokesters and actual Middle East jihadists who want the mass murder of the Jews? Give a listen.

