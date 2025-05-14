

The president gave a major speech in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that had uncomfortable echoes of Barack Obama’s “apology” address in 2009—and with the same target: The idea that America should represent Western civilization and fight for it in the world. Give a listen.

