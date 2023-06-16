

The podcast today is devoted to a discussion of our colleague Abe Greenwald’s seminal article, just out in COMMENTARY, called “The Trust Crisis.” Why have Americans gone from being people who trust in the country and its institutions to being so wildly skeptical and indeed distrusting? Is there anything to be done about this problem? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.